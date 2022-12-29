Share:

KARACHI-Adamjee Insurance won two Awards “Bronze & Silver” in the Insurance Category of Best Presented Annual Report Awards 2021 and SAARC Anniversary Award for Corporate Governance Disclosure Category respectively at the South Asian Federation of Accountants (SAFA) awards ceremony held in Kathmandu, Nepal.

Muhammad Ali Zeb, CEO stated, “We are honored to have our report being recognized globally.” On behalf of Adamjee Insurance, Wasiq Majid - Assistant Executive Director Finance, received awards. These awards reflect company’s commitment to providing transparent and relevant information to its shareholders and stakeholders, by practicing the highest standards of financial and integrated reporting at Adamjee Insurance.