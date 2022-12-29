Share:

RAWALPINDI - Australian Football League (AFL) Pakistan team headed by President AFL Sardar Tariq Mahmood Khan visited Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) on Wednesday. President Saqib Rafiq lauded AFL for promoting the positive image of Pakistan across the globe. He appreciated President AFL for patronizing, engaging youth and introducing a new genre of sport in Pakistan. RCCI President gave a short briefing on the chamber’s current activities and future programs. He assured all kinds of support and assistance for promoting “Footie” through chamber platform. Senior Vice President Muhammad Hamza Sarosh and Executive member Ikram ur Rehman Abbasi were also present on the occasion.