Share:

LAHORE - In a joint statement issued by aPNS, PBa and CPNe, the media organisations have urged Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez elahi to implement media payment formula of advertising dues as implemented by the federal government as well as provincial governments. according to a press release, under this mechanism the federal as well as provincial governments make payment of their verified advertising bills directly to the relevant media and the agency commission / trade discount is paid directly to the advertising agencies on the basis of 85:15 formula. This entails 85 percent being paid to media and 15 percent to advertising agencies for services rendered. The media bodies are of the considered view that this system ensures timely and transparent disbursement of media and agency dues. The representative bodies of media have stated that if the above agreed formula was withdrawn by the Punjab Government, the media would be deprived of the timely payments of the advertisements published/ aired by the media. The aPNS, PBa and CPNe has requested the Punjab government to take the media stake holders on board before finalising its advertising policy.