ISLAMABAD - The Anti-Vehicle Lifting Unit (AVLU) of the Islamabad capital police in a crackdown against car lifters apprehended seven criminals including four members of two notorious gangs besides recovery of 27 vehicles worth millions of rupees from their possession, a police public relations officer said on wednesday. He said that, on the special orders of the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan, a graceful ceremony to hand over the keys of recovered vehicles to their rightful owners was held in which CPO Operations Sohail Zafar Chatha and SSP Operations Malik Jamil Zafar handed over the keys. The owners of the vehicles expressed their gratitude and highly praised the performance of the department, also thanked IGP Islamabad Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan, CPO Operations, SSP Investigation Farhat Abbas Kazmi and the AVLU police team. CPO Operations said that, a strategy to curb the car lifting in the city was made following which seven car lifters were apprehended who were later identified as Muhammad rashid, Zubair Khan, Ghafoor Khan, Munir Khan, Anjum Habib and Muhammad Qasim. He further told that the car lifters were involved in dozens of car lifting incidents and the recovered vehicles were picked up from areas of PSs Kohsar, Tarnol, Sangjani, Koral, Abpara, margalla, Shamas Colony, Shalimar, Abpara, Industrial Area, Rawalpindi and different areas of Punjab. He said that these criminals used to steal cars after moving around various areas. The accused have previous criminal record and were challaned in numerous car lifting incidents. IG Islamabad Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan highly praised the performance of Anti Vehicle Lifting Cell and his team and said that Islamabad Capital Police is trying its best to secure the city and to curb the criminal activities due to which the car lifting incidents are decreasing. He also appealed to the citizens to cooperate with the police and immediately inform the police about any suspicious activity through Pukar 15.