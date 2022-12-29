Share:

PESHAWAR - a grand public awareness walk has been organized today to highlight the importance of the 7th National Census, by the Census Division and Census Office Peshawar in collaboration with the Department of Local Government Khyber pakhtunkhwa . The walk will start at 11 am today from the statistics Office, State Life Building and will pass through Fakhar-e-alam road, Green shadi hall, state Bank Building and Cantt railway station whereas it will culminate at press Club peshawar. people from all walks of life, including government employees, businessmen and industrialists, religious scholars, lawyers, students and teachers have been invited to participate in the walk. During the walk, the participants will be carrying placards on the importance of the 7th national and the country’s first digital census.