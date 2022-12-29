Share:

ISLAMABAD - Senior Court Reporter of Daily Nawa-e-Waqt group Chaudhary Muhammad Azam Gill has been elected as General Secretary of Press Association of Supreme Court (PAS) on Wednesday. Election Commissioner Nasir Iqbal issued notification of unopposed victory of Azam Gill because both opponents withdrawn their nomination forms in his favour. It is note-worthy that polling date for elections of journalists’ body has been fixed on January 06, 2023, while 28 December was date for withdrawal of nomination forms and both opposing candidates Amjad Nazir Bhatti and Saeed Baloch have withdrawn their forms in favour of Ch Azam Gill. Tayyab Baloch and Sajjad Haider are presidential candidates. 41 members of PAS would elect their representatives for year 2023-24 on January 06 next year.