Share:

LARKANA-Chairman, Pakistan People’s Party and Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, visited the under-construction Trauma Centre here on Wednesday where he was briefed by the Medical Superintendent, Chandka Medical College Hospital (CMCH) Dr Gulzar Tunio about the facilities to be provided to the poverty-stricken patients of its catchment area.

Bilawal speaking to the media on the occasion said that patients not only from Larkana, Qamber-Shahdadkot, and Jacobabad but also from Balochistan and some districts of lower Punjab used to arrive here carrying the load and thereby harming the quality of the hospital.

He said that the residents of Larkana were grateful to the Sindh government, the chief minister and the health department that we had a Trauma Centre and emergency facilitation service in Larkana and had activated it according to international standards. The trauma centre in Larkana would be linked with the trauma centre in Karachi. He said that 1122 ambulance service would be started in Larkana also and it would provide health services to the people here.

He said that this service had been started in Karachi and he wanted other big cities of Sindh, Larkana, Sukkur and Hyderabad to start this service there and the Larkana trauma centre in the style of NICVD in every division and district headquarters. He said we will make international standards.

He said that ‘I know that we have few resources and many problems and gradually, we will work together not only in health but also in education and other fields but we have other programs that will be worked on’.

He said that emergency services were most needed in hospitals adding earlier the mortality rate statistics of women and children were alarming considering this, so we were working with the Child Life Foundation to establish emergency services for children in every district. He said that Wards had been established and according to international standards, children’s emergency services would be provided in every district of Sindh together with Child Life Foundation.

He said that Imran Khan had become a story of the past and the story was over. The people of Pakistan had defeated undemocratic and selected forces and elected democratic forces whenever they had got the opportunity, he added.

Earlier, Provincial Health & Population Welfare Department Minister Dr Azra Pechuho visited the Centre for the first time and inquired about the facilities to be provided to the downtrodden areas patients. She said that a Trauma Center was being established here where Surgical and Medical emergencies would be provided which was why it had been delayed.

Bilawal visits mausoleum of Bhutto family martyrs

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Wednesday visited the mausoleum of the Bhutto family martyrs in Garhi Khuda Bakhsh.

The PPP chairman paid respects at the grave of slain PPP chairperson and former prime minister Shaheed Mohtarama Benazir Bhutto, laid a wreath and offered Fateha.

He also laid wreaths at the graves of PPP founder chairman and ex-prime minister Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, Madar-e-Jamhooriat Begum Nusrat Bhutto, Shireen Amir Begum, Mir Murtaza Bhutto and Mir Shahnawaz Bhutto, and prayed for their eternal peace.

Bilawal Bhutto also prayed for development and prosperity of the country.