KHYBER - A causeway (suspension bridge) was inaugurated in the Wacha-Wana locality of Rajgal, Tirah valley on the last day. The gathering was attended by Brigadier Razul Hasnain, Director World Food Majid Khan, and Director SIF Anis Gul beside elders and general masses. Speaking on the occasion, tribal elder Faizullah Jan Koki Khel and others thanked the 27 Brigade (North) and other donors for setting up the suspension bridge, and said the causeway would certainly help the locals to cross the river Rajgal. For a long the forces have been adopting valuable initiatives to restore durable peace in the area, they remarked. They vowed that the tribesmen would extend every possible assistance to the forces and other government and non-government organizations for establishing peace.