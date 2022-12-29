Share:

LOS ANGELES - Chelsea Handler is opening up about her former relationship with fellow comic Jo Koy. In an episode of Brooke Shields’ “Now What?” podcast published Wednesday, Handler said that she truly thought she was going to spend the rest of her life with Koy. “I really believed that this was my guy. I thought, ‘Oh my god, I won.’ Like I got everything. I have my career, I have respect, I have my family, I have so many friends,” she said. “I have all of these things. And then I thought this was gonna be the person I spend my life with.” Handler said she was even open to the idea of marriage before the two parted ways after nearly a year together. “I’m not that hard up to get married, but I was open to the idea of it, and we definitely discussed it at length because it was important to him,” she said. “And then, towards the end of the relationship, it just became clear that this was not my person.” She continued: “There were just some behaviours that we couldn’t agree on. It felt to me like I would have to abandon myself, which maybe I would have been okay to do if I were 20 or 25, but I wasn’t willing to do that.