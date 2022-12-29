Share:

Parvez Elahi sets record of quick decision making, fastest execution in a short time; official

data released by CM office claims.

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Ch Parvez Elahi has set a record of quick de­cision making and fastest execution of decisions in a short time, sur­passing the chief ministers of other provinces in the decision-making.

Ch Parvez Elahi on Wednesday chaired a 4-hour long meeting to re­view the progress made on the deci­sions taken in the cabinet meetings.

Secretaries of the concerned de­partments presented their reports on the progress made on the chief minister’s decisions. “In seven cabinet meetings, a new record has been set for the execution of official work by taking decisions on 371 agenda items”, the officials told the chief minister who was also briefed about development initiatives ap­proved by him in the first 100 days of his government. “About 59 agenda items of local government, 45 for housing, 42 for the home de­partment, 34 for revenue, 36 for fi­nance, 23 for specialized healthcare and 19 for primary & secondary health were decided as Parvez Elahi took immediate decisions for the welfare of the people”. Addressing the meeting, CM Parvez Elahi di­rected that the public welfare proj­ects should be completed without delay and made it clear that no ob­stacle would be tolerated. “The nec­essary action for the recruitment should be completed soon”; he em­phasised and added that education & healthcare projects and recruit­ments should be prioritized. He also directed for early completion of the legislation for government departments to ensure good gover­nance. The CM said that the fee for hunting Chinkara for foreign hunt­ers should be set at 25,000 dollars in the next season. The CM noted that the World Bank would give 200 million dollars to the Punjab Af­fordable Housing Project to provide houses to government employees on retirement. “20 centers of excel­lence would also be established in TEVTA and vigilance would be done through drone technology in police and other departments”, he said.

Separately, addressing a traders’ convention here, the chief minister said: “Making mere announcements are not enough and the real task which matters is to complete the development projects within the given time frame. The amount of work which was done by the Pun­jab government in the last hundred days had not been done even in last ten years”. Former federal minis­ter Moonis Elahi and Hussain Elahi MNA were also present. The meet­ing was told that important projects would be completed in Punjab with foreign funding of 850 million dol­lars. Punjab Open Land Enhance­ment System would be implement­ed through foreign funding. The work was in progress on 825 devel­opment projects in Punjab and ten­ders have been issued for 323 local government projects. Meanwhile, a 70 percent increase in registration has been noted by reducing stamp duty by 100 percent.

Chief Secretary Abdullah Khan Sumbal, Principal Secretary to CM Muhammad Khan Bhatti, ACS Asa­dullah Khan, chairman P&D, sec­retaries of finance, higher educa­tion, local government, agriculture, excise and taxation, specialized healthcare and medical education, forestry, primary and secondary health and transport departments and others attended the meeting.

CM approves land transfer for Talagang district complex

Punjab Chief Minister Ch Parvez Elahi on Wednesday approved transfer of agriculture department land to the newly created Talag­ang district for the construction of a district complex there. The chief minister handed over the notifica­tion for the transfer of land for the district complex Talagang to Hafiz Ammar Yasir MPA at his office.