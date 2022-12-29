Share:

LAHORe - Punjab Chief Minister Ch Parvez elahi has set a record of quick decision making and fastest execution of decisions in a short time, surpassing the chief ministers of other provinces in the decision-making. Ch Parvez elahi on Wednesday chaired a 4-hour long meeting to review the progress made on the decisions taken in the cabinet meetings. Secretaries of the concerned departments presented their reports on the progress made on the chief minister’s decisions. “In seven cabinet meetings, a new record has been set for the execution of official work by taking decisions on 371 agenda items”, the officials told the chief minister who was also briefed about development initiatives approved by him in the first 100 days of his government. “About 59 agenda items of local government, 45 for housing, 42 for the home department, 34 for revenue, 36 for finance, 23 for specialized healthcare and 19 for primary & secondary health were decided as Parvez elahi took immediate decisions for the welfare of the people”. Addressing the meeting, CM Parvez elahi directed that the public welfare projects should be completed without delay and made it clear that no obstacle would be tolerated. “The necessary action for the recruitment should be completed soon”; he emphasised and added that education & healthcare projects and recruitments should be prioritized. He also directed for early completion of the legislation for government departments to ensure good governance. The CM said that the fee for hunting Chinkara for foreign hunters should be set at 25,000 dollars in the next season. The CM noted that the World Bank would give 200 million dollars to the Punjab Affordable Housing Project to provide houses to government employees on retirement. “20 centers of excellence would also be established in TeVTA and vigilance would be done through drone technology in police and other departments”, he said. Separately, addressing a traders’ convention here, the chief minister said: “Making mere announcements are not enough and the real task which matters is to complete the development projects within the given time frame. The amount of work which was done by the Punjab government in the last hundred days had not been done even in last ten years”. Former federal minister Moonis elahi and Hussain elahi MNA were also present. The meeting was told that important projects would be completed in Punjab with foreign funding of 850 million dollars. Punjab Open Land enhancement System would be implemented through foreign funding. The work was in progress on 825 development projects in Punjab and tenders have been issued for 323 local government projects. Meanwhile, a 70 percent increase in registration has been noted by reducing stamp duty by 100 percent. Chief Secretary Abdullah Khan Sumbal, Principal Secretary to CM Muhammad Khan Bhatti, ACS Asadullah Khan, chairman P&D and others attended the meeting.