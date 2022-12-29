Share:

SWAT - To review the revised plans of the National Action Plan and the law and order situation at the divisional level, a high-level meeting was held here at the Commissioner’s Office, Saidu Sharif. The meeting was chaired by Commissioner Malakand Division Shaukat Ali Yousafzai. The concerned authorities briefed the meeting in detail on the measures and future action plans regarding law and order at the division level and the revised action plan under the NAP. The meeting reviewed actions on prevention of terrorist financing, prevention of illegal weapons, illegal explosives, counter-narcotics, anti-smuggling, and prevention of extortion, cyber-crime and illegal documentation. The meeting also reviewed measures for bringing terrorists and their facilitators to justice.