The Lahore High Court (LHC) decided to extend the winter holidays for secondary and higher education owing to the toxic levels of smog in the provincial capital. Air pollution has consistently gotten worse in Pakistan, with Lahore specifically topping international rankings. This alludes to the fact that the government, despite having made bold claims, has been able to achieve little in the way of improving the atmosphere. The LHC has been playing its part by forcing certain policy measures but whether the public is confined to their homes, or roaming out and about, the impact is likely to remain the same.

Throughout the course of the last few years, Lahore has been experiencing deathly levels of smog with the Air Quality Index (AQI) topping 900 last year, and 400 currently. Experts claim that the worst is still yet to come seeing as the majority of the winter season remains ahead of us. In light of this, the government decided to close down markets by 10pm, instructed offices to shut down three days a week instead of four, and now has been ordered by the LHC to extend school and college winter breaks by a week. These are good measures to take but they are surface level at best.

The fact of the matter remains; we still have not tackled the root cause of the problem. Crop burning is still a common and unregulated practice, brick kilns are often reported to be ‘shutting down’ but implementation of these closures is severely lacking, the country uses low-grade fossil fuels and the lack of awareness about being environmentally friendly—as well as the apathy shown by the masses to be more environmentally conscious—are serious problems that the government must devise policies against. Without these, there should be no expectation of the situation getting better.

Restricting the public to their homes where most either do not use air purifiers or cannot afford them is rather useless. The atmosphere pervades all physical barriers; it is the air we breathe and while it may be slightly better in doors, it is still hazardous. Every year, we claim that there will be greater regulation, anti-smog squads and greater smog-prevention projects but all these initiatives only seem to exist on paper because otherwise, the entire population would not be choking on the air they breathe.