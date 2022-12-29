Share:

The two-day 254th Corps Commanders’ Conference on Wednesday resolved to fight against terrorists without any distinction and eliminate the menace as per the aspirations of the people of Pakistan.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the conference presided over by Chief of Army Staff General Syed Asim Munir, was held at the General Headquarters from December 27-28.

A comprehensive review of the professional and organizational matters of the army was undertaken during the conference.