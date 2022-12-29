Share:

LAHORE - Pakistan Sugar Mills Association (Punjab Zone) has said that the cost of production of sugar contains multifarious factors, including the hike in rates of chemical used in the sugar-making process, increase in the rates of banks’ mark-ups from 18 to 20 percent and the government’s decision of jacking up the sugarcane support price to Rs.300 per 40-kg. In a statement, a PSMA spokesman said that if the government will not allow the sugar industry to export one million tonnes of surplus sugar then the federal government should purchase this excess sugar at the rate of Rs.115 per kg in order to steer the sugar industry out of this crisis and enable the sugar mills to give timely payments to the growers. In such circumstances, it is becoming nearly impossible for the sugar mills to give payments to the growers. He added that the investors of the sugar industry who invested billions of rupees in each sugar mill are getting no profit in return rather huge losses in this scenario. Government should look into this matter and immediately take remedial measures otherwise the sugar industry will be left with no other option but to shut down the mills.