KARACHI-The Sindh government has taken important decisions to improve the flow of traffic in Karachi and has decided to strictly implement the court decision regarding the entry of heavy vehicles into the city.

This decision was made in an important meeting chaired by Sindh Chief Secretary Dr Muhammad Sohail Rajput on Wednesday. The meeting was attended by Commissioner Karachi Muhammad Iqbal Memon, Secretary Home Saeed Ahmed Mangrejo, Secretary Transport Abdul Haleem Sheikh, DIG Traffic Ahmed Nawaz and officials of Motorway Police.

It was decided that a crackdown would be launched against the use of tinted glass vehicles and pressure horns while the vehicles with fake and fancy number plates should be detained along with heavy fines.

While addressing the meeting, the Chief Secretary Sindh directed the Commissioner Karachi to take action against those making illegal fancy number plates by imposing 144 in the city.

In the meeting, the Chief Secretary Sindh directed the Deputy Commissioner East to remove all types of parkings from the service road of the University Road so that the flow of traffic could be improved. While quoting court orders, the chief secretary directed commissioner Karachi and all concerned land-owning agencies to remove all types of encroachments from all roads, sidewalks and footpaths of Karachi forthwith to ensure a smooth flow of traffic and pedestrians.

DIG Traffic said that 15,704 drivers had been arrested for violation so far this year. The fitness certificates of 3421 vehicles had been suspended so far this year. He added that 320 FIRs had also been registered against heavy vehicles. He further said that the amount of challans for violation of traffic rules is less in Sindh than other provinces.

He further said that more than 200 charged parking permits had been issued by various organizations in the city, without consulting with the traffic police, on which the Chief Secretary Sindh said that soon the amount of fine would also be increased and in this regard, a summary would be sent to the Chief Minister Sindh. He directed the Commissioner Karachi to hold a meeting with the KMC, DMC and Cantonment Board officials on the charged parking permit issue. It was decided in the meeting that the data of the e-challans issued by the traffic police would also be linked with the driving license which would facilitate taking action against the drivers violating the traffic rules. A committee consisting of Secretary Excise, Secretary IT, DIG Traffic and DIG Driving License was formed.