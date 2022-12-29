Share:

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has said the creation of "Loss and Damage" Fund at the UN Climate Change Conference in Egypt, last month to support the climate disasters hit countries is a significant achievement.

In an interview with the Arab News, he said this fund is something that climate activists have been struggling for the last 30 years.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said the agenda of the G77, is exactly that we represent the aspirations of the developing world.

He said the 'Loss and Damage' fund is a demonstration of developing nations wielding collective strength when they have a common cause.

The Foreign Minister said climate justice, climate catastrophe, knows no boundaries, does not care whether you're rich or poor, whether you contributed to climate change much or you didn't.