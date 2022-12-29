Share:

LAHORE - Chief Secretary Punjab Abdullah Khan Sumbal on Wednesday directed the authorities to com­plete the security and other arrangements in the province for the digital census at the earliest. He issued this directive during a meeting of the Pro­vincial Coordinating Committee for Digital Census held at the Civil Secretariat. The Provincial Cen­sus Commissioner, Commissioner Lahore Division and top police and military officials attended the meeting while Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) Member (Support Services) Sarwar Gondal, all di­visional commissioners and deputy commission­ers participated through video link. Speaking at the meeting, the Chief Secretary said that cen­sus is an important na­tional responsibility and the future political and economic scenario of the country would largely depend on the data ob­tained from the census. He said that the officers and staff must do the work of the census as a na­tional duty. He also directed the provincial de­partments to enhance cooperation with the PBS to complete the census successfully. The Chief Secretary ordered the deputy commissioners to immediately provide the facilities needed for the training of field staff for the census in the districts. He said that by assigning the census duty to the employees of the education depart­ment, the educational activities should not be affected in any way. Mr Sarwar Gondal briefed the meeting about the work plan of digital cen­sus. He said that digital census has been suc­cessfully completed in 33 districts of the coun­try as a pilot project.