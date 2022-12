Share:

Three people died while several others suffered injuries when a gas cylinder exploded in Pabbi Tehsil’s WAPDA colony.

A spokesperson for the Rescue department said the cylinder exploded reportedly due to gas leakage. The blast damaged the house to the level that the roof just caved in.

On hearing the blast, nearby people rushed to the site and called rescue teams, who pulled the bodies out of the rubble and shifted the injured to a nearby hospital for treatment.