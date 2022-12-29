Share:

MANILA-The death toll from heavy rains and floods in the Philippines soared to 25 while a search for 26 missing people is ongoing, authorities said on Wednesday. The country’s National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council said in a statement on Wednesday that nine people are also injured in rains and floods that hit the Southeast Asian nation over the weekend, ruining Christmas celebrations. According to the latest details, the rains and floods affected at least 10 regions of the archipelago nation involving 29 provinces.