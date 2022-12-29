Share:

MARDAN - The newly appointed Deputy Commissioner, Capt (retd) abd-ur-rehman has cancelled the quota of all government-subsidized flour dealers and constituted a seven members committee to notify dealers for the distribution of government-subsidized flour in the masses, sources said. sources added that the food department has allotted a quota to more than 560 dealers for the distribution of government-subsidized flour on 13th December 2022. Sources added that more than 22 flour mills in Mardan were bound to give 21,800, ten kg bags at a subsidized rate to 560 dealers per day. sources added that the food department allegedly hid the list of quota holders. sources added that the food department allegedly includes the names of pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf workers, relatives of the flour mill owners and relatives of officials. sources added that the majority of the quota holders aren’t related to the flour business or grocery business. sources added that the majority of the quota holders leave their flour bags in the flour mills and for each quota holder the mill owner allegedly pays 5000 to 6000 thousand rupees for not taking flour from mills. They added that later on the mill owners allegedly sold it in the market at high rates, and there was no check and balance in the food department due to which the majority of the poor people are deprived of Rs 35 billion subsidized flour. Sources further informed that some of the journalists also allegedly gained quotas on their names or their relatives’ names. They added that several individuals got three to five quotas under different names. In the hatyan and Lundkhwar union council of tehsil, Takhatbhai 26 quotas were given to each UC and the majority of the union councils of Mardan were deprived of these quotas. sources added that in the par hoti area two mills’ owners have allegedly obtained a quota of 100 bags in the names of two brothers. It was stated in the notification that all flour dealers in district Mardan approved under notification dated 13 12-2022 are hereby de-notified. It was stated in the notification that the DC’s appointed committee shall scrutinize new applications of flour dealers in district Mardan within 5 days.