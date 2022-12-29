Share:

MULTAN - The Environment Protection Department (EPD) has sealed 190 brick kilns and industrial units and imposed over Rs5.3 million fine for spreading smoke and environmental pollution during the ongoing drive to control smog in the current fiscal year 2022-23.

Assistant Director Environment, Hameed Akhtar talking to media here on Wednesday said that the departmental teams had inspected 658 brick kilns and sealed 176 brick kilns over violation of zigzag technology while imposed over Rs4.6 million fine. 48 FIRs were also got registered against the brick kiln owners during the above said period.

Likewise, an inspection of industrial units was also made and 14 units were sealed while over Rs6 lac fine was imposed and five FIRs also got registered. He further informed that an inspection of 199 stubble burning points was made by agriculture extension and revenue departments and a Rs3,88,000 fine was imposed on farmers over the burning of waste and six cases were got registered.

The EDP and traffic police jointly raided against smokeemitting vehicles and checked 2,164 vehicles. The teams also imposed over Rs3 lac fine to 532 vehicles. Mr Hameed said that the smog situation remained under control due to taking precautionary measures in time and the formation of special squads. He maintained that every possible step would be taken to provide a healthy and pleasant environment to citizens.

COMMISSIONER DIRECTS WASA TO IMPROVE RECOVERY TARGET

Multan division commissioner directed WASA to improve the recovery target while chairing a meeting arranged here Wednesday. Ishfaq Ahmad Chaudhary asked to the respective authority to chalk out a good strategy to achieve the goal. The commissioner floated a suggestion to outsource the recovery fee of WASA. He advised the officials concerned to improve its business structure in order to increase income. WASA and MEPCO coordinate with each other to resolve problems pertaining to the customers and themselves.