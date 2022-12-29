Share:

A former employee of the Prime Minister’s House was detained in a case related to audio leaks involving PM Shehbaz Sharif.

The suspect was a member of the prime minister’s staff. A special committee has been formed for interrogation from the detained employee.

The identity of the suspect is yet to be disclosed but it emerged that he had been deployed in Bahawalpur after being removed from the PM House.

In September and October last, multiple audios were leaked online where Mr Sharif was involved. After the incident, the premier formed an investigation team to probe the matter. The leaked audios featured the premier’s conversation with ministers about appointment of special assistants.

Earlier this year, various audios involving former prime minister Imran Khan, his wife Bushra Bibi, and special aides were surfaced online.