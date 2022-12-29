Share:

KARACHI - A former worker of Muttahida Qaumi Movement London (MQM-L) was gunned down in an apparent target killing incident in Karachi on Wednesday. The alleged target killing incident took place in the Hussainabad area of Karachi. Unidentified assailants opened fire at a welding shop in the Hussainabad area, leaving two persons injured. One of the two wounded persons succumbed to injuries before being taken to the hospital. Rescue officials shifted the body and the injured person to the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for medical assistance. The deceased man was identified as Shehzad. Police told the media that the deceased man was an active worker of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement London (MQM-L). Police contingents rushed to the scene and started a thorough investigation in all aspects.