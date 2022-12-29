Share:

ISLAMABAD - The opposition Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Wednesday outrightly rejected the proposal of installing a technocrats’ setup in the centre for two-and-a-half years by sending the incumbent ruling alliance led by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) packing and termed the idea as a “joke.” “We will resist any technocratic setup, will resist any extra constitutional step and any extra constitutional system would not be acceptable for us,” said senior PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry while addressing a press conference here. He added that the political parties should think over it as holding transparent, free, and immediate general elections were the only way to steer the country towards stability. The remarks of the PTI leader came days after some discussions were underway that a caretaker government comprising experts might replace the Pakistan Democratic Movement-led federal government to bring the country out of the current economic crisis. Former information minister Chaudhry said that they were seriously concerned over the prevailing situation. The PTI leader said that “unelected people” should think that they would have to bow before decisions of the people of Pakistan. “Let me know that you will import a technocrat from the US, and he will make decisions; if people criticize it, then protests will be held and he will run away by leaving his shoes.” He further said that the problems of Pakistan were not such that an imported technocrat would solve these. He added that it was crystal clear from the present circumstances that elections would have to be held. PTI Senior Vice President Chaudhry stated if the government falls, the Constitution had a solution, which was holding of the election. He said that the government did From page 1 not want to go into elections and it also wanted that an unconstitutional setup should be installed to run the country. He said that the real decision-makers of the country should stop making more experiences and the country should be brought again within ambit of law and Constitution. He added that the current economic crisis was the result of the political quagmire and not vice versa, contending that elections would bring the much-needed political stability. Talking about the issue of PTI lawmakers’ resignations, Chaudhry underlined that the Supreme Court had already decided in the Javed Hashmi case that if some MNA stood up in the house and resigned, the speaker had no choice either to delay it or reject it. Chaudhry emphasized that PTI lawmakers did not get any salary and benefits after tendering their resignations in April. He chided the PDM by saying that their salaries might be withdrawing by the ruling alliance.