QUETTA - Foggy weather conditions and poor visibility disrupted air and railway operations across the country on Wednesday. Due to heavy fog, several trains running between Lahore, Karachi, Quetta and other cities across the country were delayed for up to seven hours. According to Railways spokesperson, Tezgam Express coming from Karachi was delayed for five hours, Millat Express four hours, Pakistan Express seven hours, Pak Business Express six hours, Karakoram Express 2 hours, Karachi Express three hours, Allama Iqbal Express three hours, Khyber Mail Express three hours, Jafar Express two hours and Farid Express was delayed for three hours. The Pakistan Railways administration said that the trains were being delayed due to fog and in some areas, trains were being run at dead speed while taking safety measures. Meanwhile, poor visibility caused by fog has badly affected flight operations at Lahore’s Allama Iqbal International Airport as several flights have been delayed or cancelled. According to a spokesperson for the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA), Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flights from Lahore to Jeddah.. Muscat has been delayed.