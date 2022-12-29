Share:

HYDERABAD- On the special directions of Deputy Commissioner Fuad Ghaffar Soomro, mobile stalls were set up by the Food Department at more than 20 different places of the city to sell flour at the official rate of Rs 65 per kg. The Food Department set up mobile stalls in different areas of Hyderabad city, Latifabad and Qasimabad talukas where flour was provided to the citizens at government rates. At the mobile stalls, under the supervision of the concerned food inspectors, flour is being sold for Rs. 650 per 10 kg bag. The government of Sindh is trying to provide maximum relief to the people, official sources said.