SWABI - Ghulam Ishaq Khan Institute (GIKI) of engineering Sciences and Technology has organized the first-ever International Collegiate Programming Contest (ICPC) Asia West Finals in Pakistan under the supervision of Dr Masroor Hussian, Pakistani Regional Director. Briefing media persons on Wednesday, Dr Masoor said that a total of 67 teams from Pakistan, India, Iran, Bangladesh and Afghanistan were shortlisted for the contest while 58 could finally make it to the contest.