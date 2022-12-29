QUETTA - Gwadar University on Wednesday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with two universities of Balochistan including Turbat and Lasbela universities of Agriculture, Water and Marine Sciences. The MoU signing ceremony, in this connection, was held at the Quetta Centre of Higher Education Commission. Gwadar University Vice Chancellor (VC) Dr Abdul Razzaq Saber signed the MoU with Dr Dost Mohammad Baloch Vice Chancellor of Lasbela University Othal and Dr John Muhammad Vice Chancellor of Turbat University. The MoU is aimed at promoting joint research activities between, exchange of faculty members for research, organisation of lectures, discussions, exchange of students for study and research and educational opportunities for students of all universities.
