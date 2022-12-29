Share:

QUETTA - Gwadar University on Wednesday signed a Memo­randum of Understanding (MoU) with two universities of Balochistan including Tur­bat and Lasbela universities of Agriculture, Water and Marine Sciences. The MoU signing ceremony, in this connection, was held at the Quetta Centre of Higher Edu­cation Commission. Gwadar University Vice Chancellor (VC) Dr Abdul Razzaq Sa­ber signed the MoU with Dr Dost Mohammad Baloch Vice Chancellor of Lasbela Univer­sity Othal and Dr John Mu­hammad Vice Chancellor of Turbat University. The MoU is aimed at promoting joint research activities between, exchange of faculty members for research, organisation of lectures, discussions, ex­change of students for study and research and education­al opportunities for students of all universities.