LAHORE - Huzaifa Shahid of Karachi won the national junior title by beating Joshwa Tariq of Punjab in the final of the PSF-National Squash Championship that concluded in Islamabad. In the U-13 final, Huzaifa beat Shahzeb of PAF 9-11, 11-9, 11-7, 11-7 in 25 minutes. Speaking after winning the final, Huzaifa said: “I am working very hard under the guidance of my coach Naveed Alam, whose coaching is helping me win national titles. I am keen to work harder and claim more national & international titles.” Squash Legend Jansher Khan graced the closing ceremony as chief guest and distributed trophies and prizes among the players. A number of players, officials and squash enthusiasts also attended the ceremony. In boys U-11, Faizan Ali beat Malik Muhammad 11-6, 11-8, 11-5 in 16 min. In boys U-15, Nouman Khan beat Ahmed Rayyan Khalil 11-8, 12-10, 11-7 in 23 min. In boys U-17, Abdullah Nadeem beat Azan Ali 11-8, 10-12, 4-11, 11-3, 11-7 in 37 min. In boys U-19, Anas Ali Shah beat Abdullah Nawaz 11-4, 4-11, 11-4, 11-8 in 31 min. In girls U-15 category, Mahnoor Ali w/o Sehrish Ali. In girls U-19, Mehwish Alibeat Amna Malik 11-6, 11-3, 11-2 in 15 minutes.