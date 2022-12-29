Share:

ISLAMABAD - Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Dr Akbar Nasir Khan said that welfare of the police force is among the top priorities and each member of the force is a hero for him as he serves the people despite various odds. He said this while congratulating the newly promoted officers in different ranks here on Wednesday. IGP Islamabad had ordered the Capital Police Officer (Headquarters), the chairman of the Departmental Promotion Committee to call the meeting and fill vacant posts of different ranks as soon as possible. Following the orders, DPCs were held in which the members of the committee checked the record of the officials thoroughly and recommended 32 officers for promotion to their next ranks. On recommendations of DPC, notification for promotion of 32 head constables to the posts of assistant sub-inspector has been issued. The Islamabad Capital Police chief congratulated all the officers and said that responsibilities of promoted officers have increased and they have to work with more dedication to accomplish their task. He hoped for their better output in future and urged them to work hard for protection of the lives and property of citizens.