ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Wednesday directed a Pakistani citizen to give custody of his two children to their polish mothers in a petition moved by the women. A single bench of IHC comprising Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani conducted hearing of the petition filed by the Polish women Iza Nowak and Joanna Rycharska in the matter related to the custody of the children. During the hearing, the Polish women, Muhammad Saleem their Pakistani husband, and the Polish Embassy officials appeared before the court while the bench ordered to keep the two children in the Polish Embassy and deferred the further hearing of kids’ custody case till Wednesday (today). The counsel for the petitioners requested the court to hear the children inside the chamber. He said that the father of kids brought them here to spend vacations but he did not return to Poland. He added that the father had illegally detained the kids for fourteen months and deprived the children from their mothers. He said that the family court of Pakistan could not decide the kids’ custody dispute. The lawyer also gave the reference of apex court’s verdict in similar cases in which children were handed over to the mothers. He prayed the court to grant the custody of kids to his clients. The lawyer said that one of the women had embraced Islam in 2005 before her marriage. However, the other woman told the court that she had not married the said Pakistani citizen and she had not embraced Islam. She added that the children were studying at a Poland school. The court was informed that the children were also going to school in Rawalpindi. Muhammad Saleem, the father, adopted the stance that the court could take the opinion of children who were more than seven years old. On the occasion, Justice Kayani interviewed the children inside his chamber. The additional attorney general (AAG) said that it had to be viewed with whom the children were staying at last time. He requested the court to decide on the legal guardian of the children. He said how the religion of sixyear-old children could be changed. To a query of the bench, the father said that the women could meet their children anytime and he was ready to bear their travel expenditures. The woman also said that the father could meet anytime if they were granted the kids’ custody. After hearing to arguments from both sides, the IHC bench directed the father to hand over the children to the mothers and instructed the FIA to remove their names from the ECL. The court said that the children could meet their father anytime in Pakistan and women had to ensure this and disposed of the case. Earlier, Saleem’s lawyer told the court that his client has a son, Muhammad Ahmad, from Polish woman Iza and a daughter from another Polish woman Johanna. “He had married Polish woman Johanna on October 29, 2005, and the marriage ended in a divorce on February 28, 2017. A daughter was born in 2012 from the wedlock,” the lawyer further informed the court. “He contracted Nikah with Iza Nawa because the second marriage cannot be registered in Poland. A son was born in 2015 from the wedlock,” he added.