ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Wednesday stayed the process of the appointment of the Director General (DG) Hajj. A division bench of the IHC headed by Chief Justice of IHC Justice Aamer Farooq conducted hearing of a petition moved by a grade 20 officer Saima Saba. After hearing the arguments, the bench issued directions to the Ministry of Religious Affairs to stop the process of appointment of the DG Hajj. Besides this, the IHC bench issued notices to the religious affairs ministry and other parties and deferred the hearing till January 11 for further proceedings. In this matter, a grade 20 officer Saima Saba had filed her application for her appointment as DG Hajj. Earlier, a single bench of the IHC comprising Justice Babar Sattar had dismissed Saima’s petition declaring it as inadmissible. Then, the petitioner filed an Intra Court Appeal (ICA) challenging the single bench’s decision and contended that she was one of the two candidates who had passed the test for the said position among the 48 contestants. Saba added that she had acquired 71 out of 100 marks. Subsequently, Saima maintained that she had a “very good interview” and that she answered every question “correctly.” The petitioner said that she was told that she had not qualified. She adopted the stance that she was “disqualified on the basis of gender.” She prayed to the court to hear the recording of her interview and declare the single bench’s decision as null and void, saying that stopping the appointment process on the basis of gender was a “violation of the rights as mentioned in the Constitution.”