Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism martyred four Kashmiri youth in a fake encounter in Jammu district in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) on Wednesday.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the troops martyred the youth after dislodging them from a vehicle they were travelling in and killed them in cold-blood in Sidhra area of the district.

Later, Indian army portrayed them as militants, who it claimed were killed in a clash during a cordon and search operation.

However, eyewitnesses said that the martyred youth were civilians and were killed in a staged encounter by the troops.

Meanwhile, Indian authorities have imposed restrictions under section 144 in Pattan area of Baramulla district to prevent a Muslim religious programme.

The religious function was being organized by All Parties Hurriyat Conference leader, Masroor Abbas Ansari. Since August 2019, Modi-led fascist Indian regime is more aggressively interfering in Muslim religious matters in the territory.

Peoples Democratic Party President, Mehbooba Mufti, in a tweet said that she was not shocked at Bharatiya Janata Party leader and Member of Indian Parliament, Pragya Thakur’s call for genocide of Muslims in India and in the occupied territory.

She said everything can be expected from the BJP as Kashmiris are facing arrests under draconian law Unlawful Activities Prevention Act for merely speaking the truth.