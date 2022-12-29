Share:

The city administration in the Punjab capital on Thursday restored the assets of Finance Minister Ishaq Dar, which were frozen by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in an assets beyond means case.

Sources said the administration had returned the property Hajveri House, 7-H, Gulberg-III, to Mr Dar after it was directed by the anti-graft watchdog to do so. Furthermore, a letter has been sent to the four banks to restore his Rs5.58 billion worth of accounts.

An accountability court ordered freezing of Dar’s assets after his continuous absence from court proceedings in the case.

In November last, the court sent the reference against the finance minister and others in an assets beyond means case back to the NAB, saying it did not fall under its jurisdiction after latest amendments to the NAB laws. A reference against Ishaq Dar and others was filed in 2017. After his indictment in the case, he flew to London and remained in self-exile for nearly five years. He was also declared a proclaimed offender in the case for not showing up in court.

However, the decision was reversed in September last, paving the way for Mr Dar to return to the country and assume charge as finance minister.