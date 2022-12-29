Share:

An accountability court in Karachi turned down a bail petition filed by Sindh Assembly Speaker Agha Siraj Durrani in an asset beyond known sources of income case.

Talking to the media, Mr. Durrani said he would move the Sindh High Court (SCH) once the detailed verdict in the case is released.

The provincial assembly speaker is currently on judicial remand in the case and the court has declared his house as sub-jail.

In 2019, the NAB filed a reference against the speaker, his family members, and 13 others for allegedly accumulating assets worth over Rs1.61 billion through illegal sources.

In Dec 2021, the bureau arrested Mr. Durrani from the premises of the Supreme Court (SC) in the case after the top court turned down his pre-arrest bail plea and directed him to surrender before the NAB and face the proceedings.

Durrani had appeared before the apex court after evading the anti-corruption watchdog for more than a month. He had gone into hiding after the SCH revoked his bail.