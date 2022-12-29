Share:

Khyber Pakhtunkhawa Governor Haji Ghulam Ali has refused permission for landing of a helicopter of Chief Minister Mahmood Khan at the Governor House as differences between them over the use of the chopper have intensified.

Mr Ali said the CM’s helicopter would not be allowed to land at the Governor House, saying Mr Khan was using the helicopter as his “personal property”. "The CM should make arrangements for the landing at his house," he added.

He said only helicopters of the Pakistan government would be allowed to land at the Governor House.

The differences developed between them when the chief minister thrice refused to provide helicopter to the governor for use.