Share:

QUETTA - Government of Balochistan Spokesperson Farah Azeem Shah on Wednesday said the law and order situation in Gwadar was under control as effective measures were put in place to maintain peace in the port city. “The establishment of peace in Gwadar and the protection of lives and property of the people are among the top priorities of the provincial government,” she said in a statement issued by DGPR here. Spokesperson said due to the efforts of the administration and personnel of the law enforcement agencies, protester’s sit-in at Kashti Chowk, Gwadar was dispersed and Marine Drive Port Road was reopened whereas the sit-in on Syed Zahoor Shah Road near Al-Jawhar School had also been ended. About the security measures, the spokesperson noted that as many as 500 personnel of LEAs were deputed on Expressway Sarbandar Cross, and some 400 personnel had been deployed at Hashmi Chowk, Gwadar. “Officials have also been deployed at Pasni Zero Point, Fazil Chowk, and Gwadar Jetty Gate,” she maintained. Expressing her concern over the law and order situation in Gwadar, she said attempts were being made to sabotage the peaceful atmosphere in Gwadar under the garb of the sit-in of ‘Haq do Tehreek’ and the incitement of the protestors.