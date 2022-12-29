Share:

LAHORE - A total number of 3140 suspected and confirmed dengue fever patients were brought in Lahore General Hospital this year (2022) where they have been saved by providing the best treatment facilities free of cost. This was expressed by the Post Graduate Medical Institute Principal Prof. Al-Fareed Zafar while talking to the medical staff and relatives of patients under treatment for dengue fever in LGH during his visit. MS Dr. Khalid Bin Aslam, Dr. Muhammad Maqsood, Dr. Jafar Hus­sain, Dr. Laila Shafiq, Dr. Abdul Aziz, doctors and nurses were also present. Principal was briefed by the MS LGH that in the current year of 2022, so far 3140 patients were brought to this hospital with symptoms of dengue, out of them 795 were con­firmed to have dengue virus, who were provided free laboratory tests, medicines and other medi­cal facilities according to the policy of the Health Department and the Government of Punjab. Similarly, 3137 patients recovered and returned to their homes and still only 3 dengue patients are being treated in LGH who are being properly cared off by the doctors, nurses and paramedical staff. Prof. Al-Fareed lauded the efforts of doc­tors, nurses and medical staff in this regard and said that it is important to treat every single pa­tient with full care because saving the life of one person is equivalent to save the whole humanity, which will be rewarded not only in this world but also in the hereafter.

Principal PGMI expressed his satisfaction that all the departments of LGH were provided quality healthcare facilities with effi­ciently and treatment of patients. He expressed his determination that the “patient-friendly poli­cy” of LGH will continue in the future and patients will be kept as the first priority at all. He clarified that modern medical trends and contemporary training/refreshes courses will be conducted to enhance the professional skills of health profes­sionals to meet the requirements of the present era for which Post Graduate Medical Institute is already active in various medical heads.