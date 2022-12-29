Share:

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Thursday sought a reply from the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) after Farhat Shehzadi, a close friend of PTI chairman Imran Khan’s wife Bushra Bibi, challenged an inquiry related to housing society scam against her.

A two-member bench, headed by Justice Shehram Sarwar, issued the notice to the anti-graft buster while hearing the petition filed by Ms Shehzadi who came to the limelight earlier this year after she was named in multiple corruption cases. During the hearing, Justice Sarwar remarked that her name was not placed on the Exit Control List (ECL) and blacklist.

Ms Shehzadi argued that the notices sent to her by the NAB were based on mala fide intention. She pleaded the court to set aside the call-up notices. In the petition, she maintained that the anti-graft watchdog had reopened the inquiry which was closed against her in 2019, adding that the act was based on political victimsation.