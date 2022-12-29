Share:

LAHORE - The Lahore High Court (LHC) has struck down the restriction imposed by Punjab Food department on supply of wheat from public stock to new flour mills for grinding, after declaring the same as unconstitutional. The court struck down Clause 7, which prohibits supply of wheat from public stock to new flour mills for grinding, of a notification dated May 19, 2022, issued by the Food Department secretary under Section 3 of the Punjab Foodstuffs (Control) Act, 1958. As per a written judgement released here on Wednesday, Justice Abid Hussain Chattha passed the orders while allowing petitions filed by Rana Abdul Basit Khan and others challenging the restriction on supply of wheat from public stock to new flour mills for grinding. The petitioner’s counsel argued before the court that the petitioners established flour mills after getting no objection certificates from the departments concerned and authorities had issued Foodgrains Licenses to them under the Foodgrains (Licensing Control) Order, 1957 for the purposes of purchase, grinding, sale or storage of Foodgrains and manufacturing of value added products.