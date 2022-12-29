Share:

Light rain in parts of Punjab and Balochistan has dropped mercury, prompting the authorities to take measures to address the emergencies.

The Meteorological Department’s forecast of rains in the country took off with mizzle in Lahore, Kasur, Sheikhupura, Multan, Burewala, Mian Channu, Sahiwal, Pakapattan, Shorkot, Jhang, Okara, Sangla Hill, and surroundings.

On the other hand, Balochistan is also witnessing cold due to winter’s rain and snow falling, prompting the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) to impose an emergency in the province. The PDMA rescuers and other officials have been directed to work beyond their timings with a reduction in holidays. Analyzing the situation, the PDMA has also arranged relief packages and required machinery to meet emergency needs.