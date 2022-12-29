Share:

ISLAMABAD/LARKANA - Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said Wednesday that the creation of ‘Loss and Damage fund’ under Pakistan’s chairmanship at the UN Climate Change Conference (COP27), in Egypt, last month to support the climate disasters hit countries, was a significant achievement. The foreign minister, referring to the establishment of the fund, said it was something that climate activists had been struggling for the last 30 years and he was proud that it was achieved under Pakistan’s chair of the G77. In an interview with the Arab News, the foreign minister said he felt that they had managed to achieve some common ground through the language incorporated in loss and damage. “The agenda, or the aspiration of the G77, is exactly that. We represent the aspirations of the developing world,” Bilawal said. He said the ‘Loss and Damage’ fund was a demonstration of developing nations wielding collective strength when they had a common cause, adding “I think we were very successful in creating that consensus.” Meanwhile, Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari visited the mausoleum of the Bhutto family martyrs in Garhi Khuda Bux on Wednesday. He paid respects at the grave of slain PPP Chairperson and former Prime Minister Shaheed Mohtarama Benazir Bhutto, laid a wreath and offered Fateha. Bilawal Bhutto also prayed for development and prosperity of the country.