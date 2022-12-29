Share:

LAHORE - Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Aamir Zulfiqar called on Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman at the Governor’s House here on Wednesday. The Governor Punjab expressed good wishes to the IGP Aamir Zulfiqar on assum­ing the office. Muhammad Balighur Rahman said maintaining law and order and protection of life and property of the people are among the priori­ties of the government. He urged the IG Punjab to take effective measures to ensure the safety of life and property of the people and to prevent crimes. “I hope that under your leadership, Punjab Police will perform its professional duties in a better way,” the Governor said, adding the police station culture should change and the police should help the masses in the true sense. IGP Punjab Aamir Zulfiqar said maintaining law and order in the province is his top priority and assured the Gover­nor Punjab that the police will discharge its duties to the fullest. The police chief said in view of the recent incidents of terrorism in the country, secu­rity has been put on high alert in the province.

GOVERNOR OPTIMISTIC OF OVERCOMING ECONOMIC CHALLENGES

Members Punjab Assembly (MPAs) called on Gov­ernor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman and discussed various issues including the current political situation in the country during sepa­rate meetings at the Governor’s House, here on Wednesday. In a press release issued here, Gov­ernor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman said Pakistan Muslim League - Nawaz (PML-N) has always respected the institutions and upheld su­premacy of the law and the constitution. He said the experienced team of Federal Finance Minis­ter Ishaq Dar is trying to steer the country out of economic crisis. He said after making record pay­ments by the federal government in the first week of December, the risk of default has been averted.