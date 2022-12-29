Share:

ISLAMABAD - The shuttle train service from Malikwal to Pindadan Khan will resume its services on Friday after a break of several years. a meeting, chaired by Minister for Railways Khawaja Saad Rafique on Wednesday, decided the resumption of the shuttle service to facilitate passengers. Comprising four economy class bogies, the shuttle train will take three rounds daily. The meeting also decided to start Green Line Service with all the facilities from January, 2023. The Railways Ministry asked to prepare a comprehensive plan for saving electricity and fuel. The meeting discussed the strategy of the rehabilitation of track machines. electric arc Furnace will be installed by February. The forum considered various options for branding various trains and railways platforms and directed the concerned to present a new revenue model regarding the branding.