LAHORE - Pakistan national women’s team captain Maria Jamal Khan has vowed to perform well in the Four-Nation Cup scheduled in Dammam, Saudi Arabia from January 11 to 19, 2022. Sharing her views during training camp here in Lahore, Captain Maria Khan highlighted the importance of international exposure that is needed for every player and eventually help player boost their confidence. “After a hiatus of eight years, we are back again and hopefully, if we get chances consistently to take part in international assignments, then the football lovers will see us on a different level.” The captain said that the combination is the most important thing in every sport, and they have senior and junior players, who may bring positive results at any platform. “Our performance in the SAFF Championship might not be up to the mark but we tried our best and resulted in a historic win against Maldives. “We have been in the training camp for the past few weeks, and the players participating in the camp are giving their best. We are hoping for positive results. The joining of Nadia Khan will give a boost to the side and will strengthen our attack that can do well,” she added.