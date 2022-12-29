Share:

PESHAWAR - The Prime Foundation (PF) organized a programme review and training event for female primary care physicians of UNFPA funded project on Reproductive Health in Merged Tribal Areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa at Peshawar Medical College Warsak road. Prof Dr Zafar Mirza (Professor of Health Systems Development & UHC at Shifa Tameer-e-Millat University) the former Adviser of WHO / Federal Minister of Health graced the occasion as chief guest, whereas the director of Prime Institute of Public Health (PIPH) Prof. Dr Saeed Anwar along with others was also present at the occasion. Prof Dr Mirza appreciated the life-saving MNH services provided by the project workforce in challenging and hard-to-reach areas of the country for a high national cause because Pakistan was among the countries with high maternal deaths and was only second to South African country Lesotho in neonatal deaths requiring intervention in the maternal and postnatal domains. Prof Mirza urged the project staff to use the lessons learned over the year for their professional and services development as healthcare resolutions for the New Year. He distributed certificates and shields among the workshop participants. The Director PIPH presented a memento to the chief guest as a token of recognition of his breakthrough contributions to health systems development and universal health coverage in the country.