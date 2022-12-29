Share:

The Meteorological Office forecast mainly cold and dry weather in most parts of the country while very cold in Northern Areas and north Balochistan on Thursday.

According to the Met Office, dense foggy conditions are likely to continue over plain areas of Punjab, Rain-thunderstorm and snow over the mountains is expected in north and western Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, upper Punjab, Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan.

Drizzling is expected in Kasur, Jahanian City and Kalat. Emergency declared in PDMA Quetta due to weather conditions.

According to Met Office forecast for Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, very dry weather along with rain is expected in Srinagar, Leh, Anantnag, Shopian, Jammu, Pulwama and Baramula.

Meanwhile, flight domestic operations were cancelled at different airports due to bad weather conditions, while some international flights also faced abnormal delays.