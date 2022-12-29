Share:

ISLAMABAD - Health authorities on Wednesday said that there was a surveillance system in place at all entry points of the country to monitor the incoming passengers in the wake of threats of new BF.7 Omicron variant of COVID-19. According to an official of the Ministry of National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination, several additional measures have been taken to prevent the spread of Omicron BF7, a new sub-variant of COVID-19. He added that instructions have been issued to the concerned authorities to take steps so that people, coming from other countries, go through thermal scanners at the entry points of the country at airports. He said that an efficient system with a proper management team was fully functional in the country to remain vigilant and was ready to make an emergency plan to deal with any sub-variant of Covid-19. He said that in case of any untoward situation the health system was fully prepared to deal with any sub-variant of the Omicron variant of COVID-19 including BF.7 in the country