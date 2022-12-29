Share:

LAHORE - A local court on Wednesday handed over Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) MNA Chaudhry Muhammad Ashraf to Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) Punjab on two-day physical remand in an alleged land grabbing case. Earlier, the ACE officials presented the PML-N MNA before a judicial magistrate and requested to grant physical remand for investigations. However, the defence counsel opposed the plea, saying that it was a politically motivated case. The court, after hearing arguments of the parties, handed over the PML-N MNA to the ACE Punjab on physical remand and directed for producing him on Dec 30. Chaudhry Muhammad Ashraf was elected Member of National Assembly (MNA) from NA-161 (Sahiwal-II) constituency.